Elizabeth A. (Liz) Kane

Elizabeth A. (Liz) Kane Obituary

Elizabeth (Liz) A. Kane, 70, died on October 16, 2019 in an automobile accident, in Carroll County, Virginia, where her husband, Alan (Al) C. Kane was severely injured and later passed away on October 24, 2019. Liz was born on September 25, 1949 in Schenectady, New York. She resided in Woodlawn, Virginia, and Sebring, Florida.

Liz was predeceased by her parents, Milton Danko (1957) and Mary (Malinowski) Danko (1998), as well as her brother Anthony J. Danko (2015). She was the cherished wife of Alan Kane.

She is survived by her brothers Milton (Nancy) Danko, William (Connie) Danko, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

At Liz's request, there will be no services. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Eternal rest grant unto Liz, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her.

Published in The Carroll News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
