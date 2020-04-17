Home

Ellis Wayne Alley Obituary

Ellis Wayne Alley, 79, of Woodlawn, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home. Mr. Alley was born in Carroll County, VA to the late Ransom Arney and Ina Pickett Alley. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Dale Alley, Dallas Alley and Boyd Alley.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Alley; children, Lisa Cole, Tammy Worrell, David Alley and Jessica Gallimore; brother and sister-in-law, Rudolph and Judy Alley; sister, Naomi Hagee; sister-in-law, Shirley Alley; step sisters, Leona, Allison and Ann; ten grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service with burial following will be held at Pickett Cemetery with Elder Melvin McGrady officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
