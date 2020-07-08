1/
Elmer Rush Goad
1935 - 2020
Elmer Rush Goad, 84, of Dugspur passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born September 12, 1935, in Carroll County, he was preceded in death by his parents, George Raymond Goad and Lelia Gladys (Horton) Goad, brother Eugene Goad, and sister Anna Goad Grams.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Lottie Hall Goad of the home; son Joel Goad of Dugspur; daughter Jill Goad Hensley (Bruce) of Charlotte, NC; brother Daniel Goad of Gulfport, MS; and sister Gladys Goad Cox of Camden, SC.

Elmer served honorably in the U.S. Army. An auto mechanic, he operated Elmer's Auto Service in Charlotte, NC, for 38 years and was loved by his customers for his integrity, kindness, quick wit, and good work. After "retiring" and returning to his beloved Blue Ridge Mountains, and never one to sit still, he put his superior fix-it skills to work in maintenance at the Hampton Inn Hillsville since 2002 among many dear co-workers and friends.

There will be no services at this time. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family. Condolences may be offered online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.



Published in The Carroll News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
