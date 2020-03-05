|
May 9, 1927- March 4, 2020
Rev. Elmon Thompson, 92 from Dugspur, VA went to his heavenly reward on March 4th after battling extended illnesses. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wyatt and Elsie Thompson, brother Aubrey and sisters Dana Slusher and Wilma Thompson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Janette M, Thompson, son Stanley (Kathy) Thompson, daughter Sherry (Jerry) Vaughn, grandchildren, Jeremy (Ginger) Vaughn, Kristin Vaughn and great grandchildren, Alyssa Carroll, Beckett and Porter Vaughn, brother, Dale (Linda) Thompson, several loving nieces and nephews and faithful, canine companion, Miss Dolly. He is also survived by many loving church friends and neighbors that are like family.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 Sunday, March 8th at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel in Hillsville with family being present 5-7. Service will be held at Sky View Baptist Church in Fancy Gap at 1 PM on Monday, March 9th with Wendell Horton and Ricky Atkins officiating.
Burial will be following the service at the Webb-Skyview Cemetery in Fancy Gap, VA. A celebration of life reception will be held in the fellowship hall of the church after the burial.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Sky View Baptist, Pine Grove Missionary Baptist or Gideon's International.
A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020