Mrs. Elsie Lorraine Crotts Hall, 76, of Hillsville, VA, formerly of Cana, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem. She was born in Carroll County, VA, January 2, 1943 to the late Clovest and Gillie Ada Marshall Crotts. Mrs. Hall was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed cooking and having the family gatherings. Mrs. Hall was a long-time member of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. She will be lovingly remembered by her warm smile and gentle voice. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Clifford Hall; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Myron Cagle; sons and daughters-in-law, Ricky and Robin Rudisill and Chris and Connie Rudisill and Brandon Rudisill; step daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Jerry Sowers; a step son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Sheila Hall; grandchildren, Shawn Jones, Leigh Ann Smith and husband Chad, Adam Rudisill, Dustin Jones and wife Sarah, Jordon Hawks, Hannah Rudisill, Jacob Rudisill and Kristen Rudisill; step grandchildren, Jesse Cagle, Miles Cagle, Sara Hall and Caleb Sowers; great-grandchildren, Damon Jones, Elijah Smith, Ava Smith, Cyrus Jones and "Baby Smith on the way; a sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Claude Worrell; and a brother, Bobby Crotts. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by a daughter, Charlene Hawks; a step grandson, Joey Cagle; brothers, Curtis Crotts and Billy Marshall. Funeral services were held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Chris Benfield officiating. Burial followed at Epworth United Methodist Church in Cana. The family received friends at the church Monday evening, April 1, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.