Elsie Marie Martin, age 80, of Deltaville, passed away on July 6, 2020. Elsie was born August 17, 1939 in Carroll County, VA to the late Samuel and Mary Martin. She is survived by her sister, Elva Mitchell and brother, Clarence Martin (Patricia), two children, Steven Hess (Cindi) and Rachel Simmons (Carl), grandchildren, Nicole Fulker (Chris), Shain Simmons, Zachary Hess (Dara), Joshua Hess and five great grandchildren.

She worked several years for Prince William County Schools serving Bennett Elementary until she retired. After returning to Hillsville she worked the election polls and volunteered at the VFW where she helped raise money and pitched in to prepare meals. Later in her life Elsie moved to Deltaville VA where she continued to contribute her time as a volunteer for the Deltaville Rescue squad. She was recognized for her efforts to raise money by selling tickets for a chance to win a quilt. She was a member of Zoar Baptist Church Deltaville Va.

Elsie loved spending time with her family and many special friends. She spent many hours making beautiful quilts and crocheting anything from baby blankets to bedspreads. She enjoyed watching her birds and the wildlife that visited her yard to see what she might have for them.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Rev. Wendell Horton officiating. Burial will follow in the Jeff Largen Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.