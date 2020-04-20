|
Elsie Radford Stanley Griffin, 96, of Hillsville, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Griffin was born in Carroll County to the late Lewis and Manilla Light Radford. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husbands, Benton E. Stanley and Elmer Griffin; son, Roger Dale Stanley; step-son, Jimmy Griffin; sister, Ella Mae Sutphin; and brothers, Quentin Radford and Arvel Radford.
Survivors include her step-son and spouse, Kenneth and Mary Jane Griffin; grandsons and spouse, Mark and Tina Stanley and Scott Stanley; great-grandchildren, Bailee Kennedy, Lauren Shaw, Brandon Stanley, Zachary Stanley; step-grandchildren, Mike Griffin and Donna Griffin; great-great-grandchildren, Effie, Gage and Ryan; and other family members
A graveside service with burial following will be held at Reed Island Springs Cemetery with Mr. Aaron G. Patton officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice or Reed Island Springs Cemetery Fund. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020