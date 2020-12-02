Elvin E. Felts, 82 of Burlington, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Alamance Regional Hospital. Mr. Felts was born in Carroll County, Virginia to the late Vauda Lawrence and Ina May Hawks Felts.

Survivors include his son, Leslie Felts; brother, Clinton Felts; sister, Sadie Harris; and two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel. Burial will follow in the Independence Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 until 2:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.