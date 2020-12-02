1/
Elvin E. Felts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Elvin E. Felts, 82 of Burlington, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Alamance Regional Hospital. Mr. Felts was born in Carroll County, Virginia to the late Vauda Lawrence and Ina May Hawks Felts.

Survivors include his son, Leslie Felts; brother, Clinton Felts; sister, Sadie Harris; and two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel. Burial will follow in the Independence Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 until 2:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Carroll News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved