Emma Dean Dickerson, 79, of Dublin, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Dickerson was born in Carroll County to the late Fred and Leona Kanode Poole. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Elwin Dickerson; daughter, Eloria Susie Wall; and great-granddaughter, Brianna Whitlow.

Survivors include her daughters, Regina Dickerson and fiancé, David Coble and Gaynell Brown and husband, Blake Brown, Sr. all of Dublin; sons and daughters-in-law, Malvie and Conchita Dickerson of Radford and Larry and Debbie Dickerson of Galax; granddaughters, Stephanie Payne & Bobby Weaver, Jessica Dickerson, Sabrina Parnell and Jimmy Parnell, and Kristy Cueva; grandsons, Johnathan Dickerson and David and Amanda Dickerson; great-granddaughters, Maya Parnell, Makayla Taylor, and Kayla Cueva; and great-grandsons, Gage Parnell, Andrew Parnell, Eric Cueva, Jalen Cox, and Jaden Cox.

A graveside service with burial following will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Sharp Cemetery in Woodlawn at 11:00 AM with Pastor Deloris Shelton officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.