Mrs. Emma Jean Jones Hill, age 83, of Hillsville, VA, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Hill was born in Carroll County on July 19, 1936, to Vestal and Anna Martin Jones. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother who will be dearly missed. While her health permitted, Mrs. Hill was a devoted member of Little Vine Primitive Baptist Church. Surviving is her husband of 63 wonderful years, Harold Hill; daughters, Melody Horton and husband Butch; and Beverly Stephens; grandchildren, Andrew Horton, Caleb Stephens, and Rachel Stephens; a brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Bonnie Jones; and nieces, Pamela Tucker, Brenda Smith, and Nada Goad. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Semones Family Cemetery, c/o Kenneth Largen, 2962 Fancy Gap Hwy, Hillsville, VA 24343. All services will be private.
Published in The Carroll News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020