Emma Mae Jordon, 84, of Fancy Gap, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Jordon was born in Carroll County to the late Lee and Annie Guynn. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl Jordon; daughter, Emma Jean Hylton; sisters, Pearl Guynn and Ethel Guynn; brothers, Ray Guynn, Emmet Guynn, and Tommy Guynn; and grandson, Benjamin Hylton.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Dorothy and James Goad; son and daughter-in-law, Leon and Sharon Jordan; brother, Lester Guynn; grandchildren and spouses, Nancy and Nelson Evans, Jr., Jimmy and Nicole Goad, Sherry and Tracy Hunt, Rhonda and Shon Phillips, Amy and Derrick Smith, and Travis and Heather Hylton; and great-grandchildren, Adriann Surratt, Holly Crouse, Natalie Payne, Lexi Phillips, Landon Phillips, Zoey Hylton, and Tucker Hylton.

A graveside service with burial will be held at

Elkspur Cemetery on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Jimmy McCraw officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.