ERIC CREED SEMONES

BLAND - Eric Creed Semones, age 30 of Bland, Virginia passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital as the result of a farming accident. Born February 3, 1990 in Pulaski he was the son of Leslie Creed Semones and Kyneathia O'Dell Semones. His maternal grandparents, Bobby & Irene O'Dell preceded him in death. Eric was a graduate of Carroll County High School.

He is survived by his Wife, Brittany Lynn Meadows Semones – Bland; Children, Jayden Riggins – Bland, Eli Semones – Bland; Parents - Leslie Creed Semones & Kyneathia O'Dell Semones - Hillsville; Paternal Grandparents- Delton Semones – Hillsville; Millie Mitchem – Hillsville; Like Grandparents - Imogene Branscome & the late Jack Branscome – Hillsville; Sisters- Mandy Brannock – Hillsville, Savananah Semones – Hillsville; Brothers - Jacob Lee Semones – Hillsville, Kory Semones - Hillsville; Father-in-law & Mother-in-law- Calvin & Diana Meadows – Greenville, WV; Brothers-in-law - Jeremy Meadows, Jason Meadows and Dakota Meadows; Nephews- Brett Brannock and Tye Hawks; Nieces - Leah Meadows, Hailey Meadows; Many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends

Funeral services were held Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Minister Ed Buchanan officiating. Interment followed at the Memorial Christian Church, Cemetery, Draper. The family received friends one hour before service time Monday at the Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com. Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.