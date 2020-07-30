Ernest "Ernie" Shockley, 77, of Hillsville, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2020 at Hillsville Health and Rehab. Mr. Shockley was born in Carroll County, VA to the late Everett and Maggie Cochran Shockley. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Tona Cockerham Shockley; granddaughter, Emily Shockley; and brother, J.B. Shockley.

Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Tina and James Inman and Robin and Tim Lockhart; brother and sister-in-law, Dennie and Katie Shockley; grandchildren, Brandon Shockley, Curtis Moser, and Sidney Inman; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with John Shockley officiating. Burial will follow in the Dalton Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the funeral service.