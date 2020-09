ETHEL JUANITA BOLT

HILLSVILLE - Ethel Juanita Bolt, 89, of Hillsville, wife of Warren Bolt, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Skyline Nursing Home in Floyd. A Graveside Service and Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Heath Banks Cemetery with Rev. Dina Clower and Rev. Gary Horton officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel.