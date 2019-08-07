|
|
|
Ethel Mae Dalton Goad, 95, of Dugspur, VA passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Galax Health and Rehab. She was born in Carroll County, VA on August 11, 1923 to the late Flurnoy and Essie Dalton. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Delton Goad; two brothers, Waymon Dalton and Clyde Dalton; half-sister, Lura Ann Dalton Nester.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Dale Thompson of Dugspur and Frances and Ronnie Turman of Laurel Fork; son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Sherri Goad of Dugspur; brother, Elvis Glenn Dalton and wife Mary of Bassett; two grandsons, Ricky Thompson and wife Dee and Randy Thompson and wife Jenny; granddaughter, Christy Sharpe and husband Jerry; five, great grandchildren, April Clontz, Cody Thompson, Wil Sharpe, Gracie Thompson, and Levi Thompson; one great-great granddaughter, Kate Clontz; honorary granddaughter, Gabrielle Coleman.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Doctor John Tracy, Galax Health and Rehab, Southwest Virginia Home Health Care, Pastor Shawn Carter and special care giver Mary J. Goad.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Pastor Shawn Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the Fredrick Nester Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Goad family.
Published in The Carroll News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019