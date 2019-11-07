|
|
|
Eula Ruth Sharp, 91, of Woodlawn, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Mrs. Sharp was born in Carroll County to the late Gilbert and Lena Frazier Crowder.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Wilson Sharp of the home; daughter, Barbara Sumner of Woodlawn; son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Judy Sharp of Woodlawn; sister, Paulene Howell; grandchildren and spouse, Jerry and Christy Sharpe, Tommy Sharp, and Sandy Sharp; great-grandchildren, Alex Sharp, Wilson Sharpe, Kaitlin Merrix, and McKenzie Sharp; and great-great-grandchildren, Brodi, Braxton, and Bristol Merrix.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Woodlawn Church of God with Pastor Rudy Robinson and Harold Boyd officiating. Burial will follow in the Sharp Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019