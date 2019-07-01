Evelyn Lois Bartlett Goss, 87, of Laurel Fork, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at her daughter's home in Check. Mrs. Goss was born October 4, 1931 in Erie, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Raymond Goss, of 52 years; her mother and father, Mary Ellen McQuaid Bartlett and Millard Elmer Bartlett; brothers, Millard (Bill) Bartlett, John Bartlett, and Samual Bartlett; and son-in-law, Phillip Roberts.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Dennis Raymond Goss (Karen), Theodore Howard Goss (Cheryl), Kathleen Ann Roberts, Marla Elaine Bannier (William), and Brenda Marie Horne (John); grandchildren and spouses, Rebecca and Nathan Lare, Jessica and Michael Kowtko, Andrew and Lindsey Goss, David Goss, Eric Horne, Emily Horne, and Amanda Bannier; and great-grandchildren, Brandon, Grace, Liesel, Michael, Henry, and Nolan.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Gospel Chapel Church at 11:00 Am with Pastor Stephen Puckett and Pastor Winston Puckett officiating. Burial will follow in the Gospel Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday, July 1, 2019 from6:00 until 8:00 PM.