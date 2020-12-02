Everett Benton Padgett, Jr.

April 28, 1944 – November 30, 2020

High Point, NC - Everett Benton Padgett, Jr., born April 28, 1944, passed away on November 30, 2020.

Everett was born in Roanoke, VA but grew up in Hillsville, VA. He graduated from Hillsville High School in 1962.

As a 1966 graduate of Wake Forest University, he was a member of the Wake Forest marching band and a member of the Eta Sigma Phil Honorary Fraternity. Everett was an avid Wake Forest alumni and fan; a favorite family event involved tailgating on campus before WFU football games and cheering enthusiastically at WFU basketball games. He earned his master's degree from Loyola College in 1971.

His professional experiences included careers in education and insurance sales/management. He taught Latin at Westchester Academy and served as Director of Studies and Dean of Students from 1971-1979. Even after he left Westchester Academy staff, he continued to serve the school community as the President of the Westchester Academy Booster Club in 1988 and in various positions, including the school board, over a course of 18 years. In recognition of his teaching, administrative, and volunteer services, Everett received Outstanding Alumni Award.

Everett began his insurance career in 1979 and held various positions before becoming owner of the Benton Insurance Agency. He especially enjoyed working with local volunteer fire departments on their insurance coverages. He channeled his passion for helping people as he served students, clients and the community.

Everett was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church of High Point and was an active member of the community through his involvement in Rotary. He joined North High Point Rotary Club in 1982 where he became club president from 1986-1987. He was a charter member of the Willow Creek Rotary Club and later became a member of the Kernersville Rotary Club. Everett was actively involved in District 7690 through various district committees. Everett served as District Governor from 1991-1992 and as the District Trainer from 1992-2011. He served as District Rotary Foundation General Chairman and Chairman of Major Gifts. He contributed numerous articles and over 50 handbooks, as well as written training materials, to benefit the organization. The Rotary Foundation held special meaning in his heart and he committed time and energy to this meaningful volunteer work.

The local Rotary Club and the District recognized these significant contributions. He received the Governor's Award, Service Above Self Award and District Rotary Foundation Award. He was the recipient of The Rotary Foundation's "Citation for Meritorious Service and the Rotary Foundation Distinguished Service Award.

A generous and loyal husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, he will be missed by many. Everett was preceded in death by his parents, Everett Benton and Grace Martin Padgett. In addition to his loving wife of 53 years, Margaret Allmond Padgett of High Point, Everett is survived by his son, Everett Benton Padgett III, daughter in-law Ashley Finch Padgett, daughter Elizabeth Padgett Kremer, son-in-law, Paul Michael Kremer; grandsons Everett Benton Padgett IV, Alden Finch Padgett and Ethan Paul Kremer.

The family expresses sincere appreciation to Robin Epperson and Jack Marchetti for the loving care they provided during the course of Everett's illness. Also, the family thanks the staff at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living for providing the special care he needed.

Everett enjoyed writing in his spare time and the family wanted to share one of his favorite quotes. "Find something in which you truly believe, and give of your time, talent and treasure to that cause. Truly the things that you do for yourself die with you. But the things that you do for others live on. Remember, do your best, and God will take care of the rest. Believe me, he will."

A private family service will be held at a later date. If you would like to send a video message or written condolence to the family, please email everetttribute@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Rotary Foundation, with a designation for Everett Padgett, 2012 Fairfax Road, Greensboro, NC 27407, or a charity of the donor's choice. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.