Faye Hill, 85, of Vesta, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Mrs. Hill was born in Carroll County to the late Dell Smith Shockley and Zella Zelphia Alderman Shockley. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl L. Hill and siblings, Junior Shockley, Billie Manning and Hattie Shockley.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Lisa Hill of Vesta; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Michael Wood of Meadows of Dan; sister, Nina Goad of Hillsville; grandchildren, Daniel Hill and wife, Samantha, Joshua Hill, Nathan Wood, Ryan Wood, and Eli Wood; great-grandchild, Zoe Hill; and special dog friend, Buddy (Mitch).

Faye and her sister, Nina were co-owners of a florist for many years. She was also a member of Reed Island Springs Baptist Church.

A graveside service with burial following will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Monta Vista Memory Gardens at 2:00 PM with Pastor Barry Clement officiating. Friends may call at the home of her son, Rick at 156 Community Lane in Vesta anytime. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.