Fenton Darrah Quesenberry, 93, of Indian Valley, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020.

He was born in Coalwood, WVA. He was the oldest of ten children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Custer and Stella Quesenberry; brother, Glennis Quesenberry; sisters, Maxine Jones, Paulita Quesenberry; beloved grandson, Tracy Darrah Bunn.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Betty Marshall Quesenberry; daughter and son-in-law, Dianne Holder and Donnie; special grandson, Brandon (Amber) Bunn; great grandson (his pride of joy), Levi Austin Bunn; great granddaughter, Jansen Darrah Bunn; special brother and wife, Chester (Janet) Quesenberry; sisters, Deloris Mills, Verta Owens, Vera Maude Quesenberry, Sandra (Ronnie) Holder, Dorcas (Myron) Sprinkle, several nieces and nephews.

Fenton was a member of the V.F.W. and was proud to have served his country in the US Army. He accepted Christ in 1947 and joined the Mitchell Chapel P.H. Church where he served as trustee, deacon, S.S. Teacher and Men's Fellowship Leader. He loved his church and church family. He was happy when he was in the woods cutting timber and at the sawmill where he was a sawyer for many years.

A special Thank you to the staff at Skyline Nursing and Rehab for their excellent care.

Due to the Corona Virus there will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Kermit Quesenberry Cemetery with Pastor Nathan Phillips officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Gideon International. Checks may be made to Mitchell Chapel P.H. Church earmarked "Gideons" sent to, Helen Williams, 2317 Indian Valley Road, Willis, VA 24380. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com