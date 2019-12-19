Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
For more information about
Frances Sutphin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Sutphin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Holdaway Sutphin


1932 - 2019
Send Flowers
Frances Holdaway Sutphin Obituary

Frances Holdaway Sutphin, 87, of Hillsville, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Sutphin was born in Grayson County, VA to the late Claude M. and Alma Rose Hoffman. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William J. Holdaway; son, Jerry Holdaway; and sister, Lorene Snow.

Survivors include her children and spouse, William "Bill" F. Holdaway of Hillsville; Terry Holdaway of Max Meadows; and Delilah and Ronnie Goad of Laurel Fork; sisters, Belva Blackburn, Betty Faye Hackler, and Lucy Roberts; seven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Mr. Jason Holdaway and Pastor Ronnie Goad officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Shade Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -