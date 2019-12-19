|
Frances Holdaway Sutphin, 87, of Hillsville, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Sutphin was born in Grayson County, VA to the late Claude M. and Alma Rose Hoffman. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William J. Holdaway; son, Jerry Holdaway; and sister, Lorene Snow.
Survivors include her children and spouse, William "Bill" F. Holdaway of Hillsville; Terry Holdaway of Max Meadows; and Delilah and Ronnie Goad of Laurel Fork; sisters, Belva Blackburn, Betty Faye Hackler, and Lucy Roberts; seven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Mr. Jason Holdaway and Pastor Ronnie Goad officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Shade Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019