Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel - Hillsville
PO Box 145 1035 N Main St.
Hillsville, VA 24343
276-728-2041
Frances Horton
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
Frances Margaretta Goad Horton, 81, of Hillsville, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Mrs. Horton was born in Virginia to the late Thomas Wert and Della Burnette Goad. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, McKinley Thomas Horton and brothers, Theron R. Goad, Glen M. Goad and Darrell G. Goad.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Lynn and Alice Horton of Roanoke; grandson, McKinley T. Horton and fiancé, Natalie Tomlison of Roanoke; brother, Maurice R. Goad of Hillsville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Alice Ann Stanley of Galax, Margie and James McMillian of Draper Valley, and Darelene and Roger Hollandsworth of Daleville; and many special nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Reece Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
