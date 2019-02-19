Frances Vaughan Nester, 90, of Fork Union, VA died on Sunday, February 10, 2019. She was born in Galax, VA and preceded in death by her beloved husband of 44 years, Ermial Eugene Nester, and by her three sisters and three brothers. Survivors include her two devoted daughters, Mary F. Purcell (Sean) and Gina M. Wagner (David), five loving grandchildren, seven great- grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Gaga was a spunky, fun-loving, and devoted Grandmother/Great- Grandmother who will be missed by all her family. She loved socializing, hot coffee, cold Pepsi, honey buns, chilidogs, crime shows, music, and dancing which will now be in endless supply. Flyaway home, little dove. Special thanks to Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville, VA who helped us with her journey. A private family service and interment at the St. John Neumann Catholic Church columbarium in Powhatan, VA.