Francis "Pauline" Roseberry, 85, recently of Centuria, WI, and formerly a long time resident of Hillsville, VA and Zephyrhills, FL, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Mrs. Roseberry was born in Shelbyville, IN to the late Mearle Addison and Zella Belle Fox Dillow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by former husband Dale Henry Cramer and husbands, Elmeth Vinton (Mike) Roseberry and Michael Joseph Martinez; sister, Evelyn Ann Dillow; and brothers, Donald Lee Dillow, Roy Lamon Dillow, and James Arthur Dillow.
She is survived by her husband, William Joseph Guernsey; children, Robert Dale Cramer, Paula Cramer Baird, Steven Gary Cramer, Dennis Raymond Cramer, Michael David Roseberry, Randall Scott Roseberry, TJ Roseberry, and Kenny Michael Martinez; brother, Robert Merle Dillow; sister, Barbara Jane Dillow Lee; fourteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Pauline was a professional nurse for approximately thirty years at hospitals in Galax, Radford, and Winston-Salem. She also spent a few years as a public health nurse for Carroll County and while there fostered several children. She also served as a volunteer for the rescue squad and on call nurse for the local law enforcement agencies where she drew blood alcohol for analysis. She and her former husband Mike Roseberry owned and operated Hillsville Shoe Shop in the late 80s and early 90s.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Bishop Leon Goad officiating. Burial will follow in the Felts Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from July 29 to July 30, 2019