Garland Lee Bond, 84, of Barren Springs, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Wythe County Hospital. Garland was born in Wythe County to the late Richard Lee and Creola Horton Bond and was a retired Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Matilda Catherine Hyatt Bond; a son, Wesley Garland Bond; three sisters, Pauline Clark, Imolene Staples, and Dora Ruth Taylor; and a brother, Jesse Bond.

Survivors include his children, Victoria Lee Barb and husband, Lowell, Carolyn Ann Bond Noteman, Karen Michele Bond, and Garland A. Bond, II and wife, Melissa; sister, Freda Hancock; brother, Fred Bond; grandchildren, Joshua Barb and Jeremy Barb and wife, Kristin; great-grandchildren, Aedan, Mara and Tirion Barb; and special nephew, Roger Bond.

A graveside service with burial following will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the G.A. Bond Cemetery with Pastor Michael Shockley officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 10:00 until 11:00 AM prior to the service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.