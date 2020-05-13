Gary Grant Gallimore
1948 - 2020
Gary Grant Gallimore, 71, of Austinville, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home. Mr. Gallimore was born in Carroll County, Virginia on October 18, 1948. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Charles Gallimore; sister, Daune Lawson; grandson, Raiden Linkous; and brothers, Robert Charles Gallimore, Jr., Steve Gallimore and Donald William Gallimore. Survivors include his wife, Elaine P. Gallimore of the home; daughter, Robin Linkous and Dwayne Linkous of Dublin; son, Brian Gallimore and Kim Repass of Dublin; mother, Emma Gallimore Newman of Austinville; siblings, Olen and Jeanne Gallimore of Austinville, Ellen Ogle of Austinville, Ray and Cheryl Gallimore of Woodlawn, Collene Gallimore of Hillsville, James Gallimore of Hillsville, Thomas and Carol Gallimore of Austinville, Iva Gallimore of Hillsville, and Jewel and David Frogel of Austinville; grandchildren, Barron Gallimore, Christian Shinn, Abby Shinn, Bryson Gallimore, Channing Gallimore, and Michael Linkous; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews. A drive-in funeral service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Blue Ridge Fellowship at 1:00 PM with Rev. Doyle Passmore and Rev. Scott Flippin officiating. A drive-thru visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM prior to the funeral service. Burial will be in the Southwest Virginia Veteran's Cemetery. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Blue Ridge Fellowship - Drive-thru
MAY
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Blue Ridge Fellowship - Drive-In
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

12 entries
May 13, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathy to the family. May God be with you
Lacy & Dreama Bowman
Friend
May 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Glen Coltrane Family
Friend
May 13, 2020
To tell the truth don't know what to say Gary will be missed by many especially his immediate family I love him and even being gone he will never be forgotten.
Debbie Gallimore Blair
Family
May 13, 2020
He will be missed. I was in Vietnam with him. He was my radio operator. We will miss the MASCOT (his call name)
William Maxham
Military
May 13, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family
Juanita Penn & Family
Friend
May 13, 2020
I can never say enough good things of what an amazing brother Gary was to us all! Gary had such a gentle and loving spirit! All of my memories of him are wonderful! I know he has been made whole in Heaven Glory be to God!
Jewell Frogel
Sister
May 13, 2020
So sorry
danny and becky primm
May 13, 2020
Elaine, I am Ann Sarratt who was the Secretary for the men at the River Garage. Gary was a quiet person and listened to what you had to say. He was funny in his own way. I am going to try to attend the drive=by service on Friday. I am sorry that he has passed away. You and your family have my utmost sincere sympathy and may our God comfort you at this most difficult time.
Ann Sarratt
Coworker
May 13, 2020
I am so sorry about Gary he was a very sweet person,always had a smile on his face.Sending prayers for his wife,children and family.My heart goes out to you all. Annie Darnell
Annie Darnell
Coworker
May 13, 2020
R.I.P Gary. And prayers for the family
Betty White sink
Friend
May 13, 2020
Sending Love, Hugs, and Prayers to the family. May the Lord help you find Peace and Comfort during your loss. And may the wonderful memories of Gary ease the sadness and tears.
Angela Carter
Family
May 13, 2020
Sorry to hear of his passing! He was always such a nice friend ! Our prayers go out to the family!
Shirley Felts
Friend
