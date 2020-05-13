Gary Grant Gallimore, 71, of Austinville, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home. Mr. Gallimore was born in Carroll County, Virginia on October 18, 1948. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Charles Gallimore; sister, Daune Lawson; grandson, Raiden Linkous; and brothers, Robert Charles Gallimore, Jr., Steve Gallimore and Donald William Gallimore. Survivors include his wife, Elaine P. Gallimore of the home; daughter, Robin Linkous and Dwayne Linkous of Dublin; son, Brian Gallimore and Kim Repass of Dublin; mother, Emma Gallimore Newman of Austinville; siblings, Olen and Jeanne Gallimore of Austinville, Ellen Ogle of Austinville, Ray and Cheryl Gallimore of Woodlawn, Collene Gallimore of Hillsville, James Gallimore of Hillsville, Thomas and Carol Gallimore of Austinville, Iva Gallimore of Hillsville, and Jewel and David Frogel of Austinville; grandchildren, Barron Gallimore, Christian Shinn, Abby Shinn, Bryson Gallimore, Channing Gallimore, and Michael Linkous; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews. A drive-in funeral service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Blue Ridge Fellowship at 1:00 PM with Rev. Doyle Passmore and Rev. Scott Flippin officiating. A drive-thru visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM prior to the funeral service. Burial will be in the Southwest Virginia Veteran's Cemetery. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from May 13 to May 14, 2020.