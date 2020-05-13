Elaine, I am Ann Sarratt who was the Secretary for the men at the River Garage. Gary was a quiet person and listened to what you had to say. He was funny in his own way. I am going to try to attend the drive=by service on Friday. I am sorry that he has passed away. You and your family have my utmost sincere sympathy and may our God comfort you at this most difficult time.

Ann Sarratt

Coworker