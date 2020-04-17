Home

Gary Marlon Dalton, 66, of Hillsville, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, NC. Mr. Dalton was born in Pulaski, VA to the late Clyde Milford and Sylvia Dean Newman Dalton.

Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, Geraland and Faye Dalton of Hillsville; nephew and spouse, Geraland Dwayne and Lisa R. Dalton of Lynchburg; great-nephews, Nathan Dalton and Matthew Dalton both of Lynchburg; and best buddy, Puggy.

A graveside service with burial will be held at the Newman Cemetery with Pastor David Johnson officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
