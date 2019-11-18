|
Gary Wayne Balser, 66, of Hillsville, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home. Mr. Balser was born in Staunton, VA to the late James W. Balser and Mary Sprouse Chrisman. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Shawn Taylor. Gary is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Gloria Balser of Stuarts Draft, VA; half-sister, Karen Chrisman; and a half-brother, Warren Chrisman.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family of Mr. Balser.
Published in The Carroll News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019