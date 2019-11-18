Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
For more information about
Gary Balser
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Balser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Wayne Balser

Send Flowers
Gary Wayne Balser Obituary

Gary Wayne Balser, 66, of Hillsville, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home. Mr. Balser was born in Staunton, VA to the late James W. Balser and Mary Sprouse Chrisman. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Shawn Taylor. Gary is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Gloria Balser of Stuarts Draft, VA; half-sister, Karen Chrisman; and a half-brother, Warren Chrisman.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family of Mr. Balser.

Published in The Carroll News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -