Gaye Vass Marshall, 77 of Hillsville, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Marshall was born in Carroll County to the late Roy Lewis and Gertrude Shockley Vass.
Mrs. Marshall is survived by her husband, Jimmie Marshall of the home; daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Bo Monday of Hillsville and Diana and Richard Knowles of Meadows of Dan; sister, Bonnie Wynn of Draper; grandchildren, Bethany Hinkley and husband, Derek, Aaron Pack and wife, Christina, and Hannah Monday; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Elder Tim McGrady and Pastor Aaron Pack officiating. Burial will follow in the Shockley Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shockley Family Cemetery or to Mountain Valley Hospice. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
