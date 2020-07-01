Geneva Ann Edwards Shinault, age 69, of Austinville, passed away June 30, 2020. She was born in West Virginia on August 15, 1950 to the late Vernie and Opal Marie Baker Edwards. She was preceded in death by her husband Johnny Shinault. Geneva was retired from the Carroll County School System.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Missy and Troy Arnold of Piney; Jennifer and Ricky Wray of Laurel; five grandchildren, Cody and Kimberly Smythers, Jamie Arnold, Faith Wray, Alan Wray and George Wray; three great grandchildren, Novalee Smythers, Everleigh Smythers and Ruby Wray; four special grand kids, Emily Sarks, Ethan Sarks, Brittany Melton and Logan Hodge; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Sharon and David Vaughn of Laurel; Mary Kanode of Princeton; Sherry Kanode of Princeton; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Tommy and Gail Edwards of Hillsville; Wayne and Beretha Edwards of Princeton; Jeff Hambrick of Princeton; special cousin, Yvonne Blevins of Newbern, NC.

Funeral service will be held 11 A.M. on July 3, 2020 at the United in Christ Church in Austinville with the Reverend Hal Lewis officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethany Church Cemetery in Poplar Camp. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 A.M. Friday at the United in Christ Church.

