1/
Genevieve Helen Edmonds Goad
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Genevieve Helen Edmonds Goad, age 71, left her earthly home on August 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She was greeted into her heavenly home by her father Lewis Rush Edmonds and her mother Mauricette Paccalin. Father and mother-in-law Everette and Hassie Goad.

Survivors include her loving and devoted husband of 49 years, Owen Goad; two sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Monica Goad and Kevin and Donna Goad; daughter, Gina Goad; brother and sister-in-law, Johnny and Vanessa Edmonds; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A private Graveside Service and Burial will be held with Tony Bleckley Chaplin Kevin Goad officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Goad family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Carroll News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved