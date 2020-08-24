Genevieve Helen Edmonds Goad, age 71, left her earthly home on August 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She was greeted into her heavenly home by her father Lewis Rush Edmonds and her mother Mauricette Paccalin. Father and mother-in-law Everette and Hassie Goad.

Survivors include her loving and devoted husband of 49 years, Owen Goad; two sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Monica Goad and Kevin and Donna Goad; daughter, Gina Goad; brother and sister-in-law, Johnny and Vanessa Edmonds; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A private Graveside Service and Burial will be held with Tony Bleckley Chaplin Kevin Goad officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Goad family.