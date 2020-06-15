George Edward Burns, 50, of Hillsville passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, TN. He was preceded in death by his father, Winfred "Sunny" E. Burns; grandfather, Sidney Smythers; grandmothers, Mable Pottier, and Ennis Draughn.

Survivors include his wife, Tracy Lynn Burns of the home; son, Jacob Edward Burns of the home; mother, Leona Burns Smythers of Hillsville; step-father, Venton "Nubby" Smythers of Hillsville; brothers, Jimmy Smythers of Hillsville, and James Smythers of Willis. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Hillsville Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Jeff Pickett and Junior Bullion officiating. There will be a drive by visitation at Hillsville Pentecostal Holiness Church on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM the Memorial Service will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hillsville Pentecostal Holiness Church at P.O. Box 534, Hillsville Virginia 24343. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Burns family.