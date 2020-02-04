|
Gleaves "Jr." Newman, 66, of Hillsville, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Twin County Regional Hospital. Mr. Newman was born in Grayson County to the late Gleaves Everette Newman, Sr. and Bonnie Lynn Kegley Newman.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth L. Newman of the home; sons and daughter-in-law, Jason Newman and Heather Hill of Hillsville and Adam Newman of Austinville and grandson, Caleb Hill.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Coulson Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020