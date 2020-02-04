Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Resources
More Obituaries for Gleaves Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gleaves "Jr." Newman

Send Flowers
Gleaves "Jr." Newman Obituary

Gleaves "Jr." Newman, 66, of Hillsville, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Twin County Regional Hospital. Mr. Newman was born in Grayson County to the late Gleaves Everette Newman, Sr. and Bonnie Lynn Kegley Newman.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth L. Newman of the home; sons and daughter-in-law, Jason Newman and Heather Hill of Hillsville and Adam Newman of Austinville and grandson, Caleb Hill.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Coulson Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gleaves's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -