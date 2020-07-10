1/
Glenda Easter Dalton
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Glenda Easter Dalton of 2499 Hunters Ridge Road, Hillsville, Va. and the Widow of Homer Dalton Jr. was called to be with the Lord on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. She was 88 years old.

She was born January 28, 1932 in Carroll County. She was the next to youngest of 11 children and the youngest of 6 daughters of Jacob B. and Caroline Allen Easter.

She was a graduate of Hillsville High School and Radford College where she received a Bachelor's degree in Education and later a Master's degree in Administration.

Glenda was a dedicated teacher and educator. She taught a host of children, starting in a one room school, Pike School in Dugspur, and then other schools, eventually teaching at Hillsville High School. She worked her entire 33- year career with Carroll County Public Schools as a teacher, assistant principal, and Director of Title 3 Career and Development.

She was a faithful member of the Hillsville Presbyterian Church where she had served as an Elder and on numerous committees. She was a member of the Carroll County Education Association, the Virginia Education Association and the National Education Association. She was also a member of the Carroll County Retired Teachers.

Glenda served as Worthy Matron for the Easter Star Hillsville Chapter No. 71, where she had been a member for over 50 years. She was a member of the Appalachian Trail Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution for 49 years, where she had served faithfully as Regent and chairman of many different committees. She also took great pleasure in serving on the board of the Galax-Carroll Regional Library.

Survivors include a brother and sister-in -law, Perry and Jean Easter of Winston Salem, N.C. and several nephews, nieces, and numerous grandnephews and grandnieces.

In addition to her husband, Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob B. and Caroline Allen Easter; 5 sisters, Mabel Cox, Hazel Rippey, Savada Bedsaul, Thelma Long, and Irene Clodfelter; 4 bothers, Elder Allen Easter, Elder Garnett Easter, Rev. Harris Easter, and Cameron Easter.

A graveside service will be at Monta Vista Memory Gardens at 11 a.m. on July 13 with the Rev. Kevin Campbell officiating. Due to COVID 19 there will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hillsville Presbyterian Church, 172 South Main Street, Hillsville, Va. 24343.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Carroll News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Monta Vista Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel - Hillsville
1035 N Main St.
Hillsville, VA 24343
276-728-2041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel - Hillsville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
July 10, 2020
Mrs Dalton was my 11th grade English teacher at HHS.
A great teacher..she leaves a great legacy for learning...
Donna Vaughan Donnelly
Student
July 10, 2020
I know Glenda was admired as a person and educator. I value serving with her on a Board and in some organizations. My educator parents thought well of her as did I. I counted her in later years when I really knew her as a friend. She was one of those people who enriched your life My sincere sympathy to the family
Irene Noell Turner
Friend
July 10, 2020
Glenda was a very wise lady. As assistant principal at Carroll County High School, her guidance will long be remembered. A.L. often quotes many of her wise sayings and we both talk about them.
We enjoyed worshiping with her at Hillsville Presbyterian Church . She will be missed.
A.L. and Edna Noblett
Coworker
July 9, 2020
mrs. dalton taught me at sylvatus /hillsville.she was always prepared for every class.we was a wonderful/sweet woman.may she rest in peace.
ray jennings
Teacher
July 9, 2020
Glenda was a very special lady. I thought the world of her. She was an excellent teacher! Ill always have a special place for her in my heart.
Paige Martin Marshall
Friend
July 9, 2020
Mrs Dalton was a great teacher in Carroll County Public Schools. She will be missed by so many people. A great lady.
Larry Huff
Friend
July 9, 2020
Mrs. Dalton was my 8th grade French teacher, really good lady!! Even seeing her years later she remembered her students!! The family is in my prayers,
Mary Jane Espravnik
Student
July 9, 2020
Mrs. Dalton was a wonderful lady and teacher. Prayers for all her relatives.
Donna Branscome Kiser
Friend
July 9, 2020
Sorry for your loss I remember her when she was assistant principal at Carroll county high school I really liked her
Emmett Tate
Student
July 9, 2020
Mrs. Dalton was a unique lady. Prayers for comfort for the family.
Susan Roberts
Student
July 9, 2020
Sorry for your loss. She was a great teacher & person.
Sharon Zeitz
Student
July 9, 2020
Praying for comfort for the family.
Rebecca Hiatt
Acquaintance
July 9, 2020
Love and prayers to all
Clayton and Shirley Strickland Thomas
July 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of Glendas passing. She was an extraordinary woman ahead of her times! Heaven has gained a beautiful woman !
Kenneth Easter
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved