Glenda Easter Dalton of 2499 Hunters Ridge Road, Hillsville, Va. and the Widow of Homer Dalton Jr. was called to be with the Lord on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. She was 88 years old.

She was born January 28, 1932 in Carroll County. She was the next to youngest of 11 children and the youngest of 6 daughters of Jacob B. and Caroline Allen Easter.

She was a graduate of Hillsville High School and Radford College where she received a Bachelor's degree in Education and later a Master's degree in Administration.

Glenda was a dedicated teacher and educator. She taught a host of children, starting in a one room school, Pike School in Dugspur, and then other schools, eventually teaching at Hillsville High School. She worked her entire 33- year career with Carroll County Public Schools as a teacher, assistant principal, and Director of Title 3 Career and Development.

She was a faithful member of the Hillsville Presbyterian Church where she had served as an Elder and on numerous committees. She was a member of the Carroll County Education Association, the Virginia Education Association and the National Education Association. She was also a member of the Carroll County Retired Teachers.

Glenda served as Worthy Matron for the Easter Star Hillsville Chapter No. 71, where she had been a member for over 50 years. She was a member of the Appalachian Trail Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution for 49 years, where she had served faithfully as Regent and chairman of many different committees. She also took great pleasure in serving on the board of the Galax-Carroll Regional Library.

Survivors include a brother and sister-in -law, Perry and Jean Easter of Winston Salem, N.C. and several nephews, nieces, and numerous grandnephews and grandnieces.

In addition to her husband, Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob B. and Caroline Allen Easter; 5 sisters, Mabel Cox, Hazel Rippey, Savada Bedsaul, Thelma Long, and Irene Clodfelter; 4 bothers, Elder Allen Easter, Elder Garnett Easter, Rev. Harris Easter, and Cameron Easter.

A graveside service will be at Monta Vista Memory Gardens at 11 a.m. on July 13 with the Rev. Kevin Campbell officiating. Due to COVID 19 there will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hillsville Presbyterian Church, 172 South Main Street, Hillsville, Va. 24343.