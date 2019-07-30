|
GLENN BEASLEY
AUSTINVILLE - Glenn Beasley, 84 of Austinville, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at his home. Mr. Beasley was born in Carroll County to the late Harold Gray and Anna Elizabeth Haynes Beasley. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Lily Ethelene Beasley; and brothers, Aryless Dean Beasley, Eugene Gray Beasley, and Charles Wayne Beasley.
Survivors include his wife, Thelma M. Beasley of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Glenna and Terry Phillips of Austinville; sisters-in-law, Arlene Beasley of Phoenix, AZ and Judy Beasley of Austinville; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services at this time; however, a guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from July 30 to July 31, 2019