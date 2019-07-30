Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Beasley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Beasley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Beasley Obituary

GLENN BEASLEY

AUSTINVILLE - Glenn Beasley, 84 of Austinville, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at his home. Mr. Beasley was born in Carroll County to the late Harold Gray and Anna Elizabeth Haynes Beasley. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Lily Ethelene Beasley; and brothers, Aryless Dean Beasley, Eugene Gray Beasley, and Charles Wayne Beasley.

Survivors include his wife, Thelma M. Beasley of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Glenna and Terry Phillips of Austinville; sisters-in-law, Arlene Beasley of Phoenix, AZ and Judy Beasley of Austinville; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services at this time; however, a guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
Download Now