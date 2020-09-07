1/
Glenn Edgar Jackson
Glenn Edgar Jackson, 97, of Laurel Fork, VA passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Edgar and Lizzie Willard Jackson.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years Avenelle Jackson; four children, Jerry Jackson, Ruth Jackson Hylton and husband Mike, Keith Jackson, and Joe Jackson; grandchildren, Joshua Glenn Hylton and wife Stephanie, Aven Rea Hylton and husband John, Rose Harris and husband Chris, great grandchildren, Duncan Hylton, Virginia Hylton, and Kira Harris.

A Graveside Service and Burial will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Gladesboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Gladesboro Cemetery. Military Rites will be conducted by Hillsville V.F.W. Post 1115. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hillsville First United Methodist Church Food Bank, P.O. Box 356 Hillsville, Virginia 24343 or to the charity of your choice. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Jackson family.



Published in The Carroll News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
