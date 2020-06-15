Golda May McGrady
Golda May McGrady, 95, of Hillsville passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Hillsville Health and Rehab. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Ottie Ethel Marshall McGrady; brothers, Robert McGrady, Hugh McGrady, and Granville "Jake" McGrady; sisters, Helen Webb and Velma Hall.

Survivors include her nieces, Patty C. Martin, Susan Hevey, and Alice W. Grier; nephews, William Oscar McGrady, Victor F. Webb, Calvin H. Webb, Linvol O. Webb, and Wendell W. Webb; several great nieces and nephews, several great-great nieces and nephews; several great-great-great nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service and Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the McGrady Cemetery with Elder Melvin McGrady officiating. There will be a visitation from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the McGrady Cemetery. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the McGrady family.



