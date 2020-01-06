|
|
|
Goldie B. Austin, 97, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the Twin County Regional Hospital, Galax, VA Mrs. Austin was born January 9, 1922 in Carroll County to the late John Wesley and Rebecca Launa Myers Parnell. She was also preceded in death by two sisters Oma Jones and Sadie Crigger; six brothers Elmer, Charlie, Earl, Estell and Glenn.
Goldie was the widow of Hubert Cecil Austin, pastor for four Church of God congregations:
Hillsville, Allison Chapel, Flat Woods, and Picket's Chapel. He was also a school teacher. Goldie attended these churches along with Shorts Creek and Coulson Church of the Brethren. After Mr. Austin passed in 1975, she continued to serve her Savior and fellow man by caring for and loving children and the elderly. During her life time she cared for forty-six children and at least ten adults. Her favorite Bible verse was II Timothy 4:7: "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith."
She is survived by son and daughter-in-law Garfield and Sharon Austin of Hillsville; two foster children Myrtle Lou Bowen of Max Meadows; Victor Bullins of Wytheville; two grandchildren and spouses Steven Michael Austin; Crystal Austin Laing and Drew; Special caregiving Angel: Lori Ward and a host of special friends, relative and cousins.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Coulson Church of the Brethren with Glen Burnett, Gilbert Myers and Pastor Harold Boyd officiating. Interment will follow in the Parnell Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday at the church from 11:00 AM until time for the service.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Austin family.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com
Published in The Carroll News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020