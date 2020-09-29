Grace Kyle Cox, 92, of Hillsville, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living. Mrs. Cox was born in Carroll County to the late Edwin Clarence and Flora Alice Alderman Kyle. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Worth Lynwood Cox. Grace was a devoted homemaker and a loving wife, mother grandmother and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her children and spouses, Rita and Jim Parker of Hillsville; Worth Cox, Jr. and wife Kathy of Gladys, VA, and S.C. Cox of Hillsville; nine grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the caring staff at Commonwealth Senior Living.

A private graveside service with burial following will be held at Felts Cemetery with Pastor Robert Smith officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.