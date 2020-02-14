Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Resources
More Obituaries for Granville Shinault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Granville Thomas Ray Shinault Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Granville Thomas Ray Shinault Jr. Obituary

Granville Thomas Ray Shinault Jr., 58, of Elkin, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Westwood Hills Nursing and Rehab in Wilkesboro, NC. Mr. Shinault was born in Forsyth County to the late Granville Thomas Ray Shinault Sr. and Leah Alice Iworrgan Shinault. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Sue Jones Shinault and brother, Arnold Ray Shinault.

Survivors include his children, Tabatha Lyons and husband, Matthew, Granville Shinault III, and Thomas Shinault; sister, Charlotte Wall; and ten grandchildren. The family would also like to express a special thank you to Medi-Hospice and Michael Brinnegar for their comfort and care.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Holly Grove Baptist Church in Lambsburg. Burial will follow in the Holly Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the church service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Granville's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -