Granville Thomas Ray Shinault Jr., 58, of Elkin, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Westwood Hills Nursing and Rehab in Wilkesboro, NC. Mr. Shinault was born in Forsyth County to the late Granville Thomas Ray Shinault Sr. and Leah Alice Iworrgan Shinault. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Sue Jones Shinault and brother, Arnold Ray Shinault.
Survivors include his children, Tabatha Lyons and husband, Matthew, Granville Shinault III, and Thomas Shinault; sister, Charlotte Wall; and ten grandchildren. The family would also like to express a special thank you to Medi-Hospice and Michael Brinnegar for their comfort and care.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Holly Grove Baptist Church in Lambsburg. Burial will follow in the Holly Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the church service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020