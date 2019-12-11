|
Guida Stockner Preston, 76, of Fancy Gap, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, NC. Mrs. Preston was born in Carroll County to the late Fred Walden and Minnie Iowa Hill Stockner. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Preston; brother, A. Wayne Stockner; and sister, Sylvia Stevens.
Survivors include her sisters and brother-n-law, Virgie and Elder Eddie Lyle of West Jefferson, NC and Glenda Matherly of Sandy Level; brother, Gerald Stockner of Hillsville; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2018 at 2:00 PM with Elder Eddie Lyle officiating. Burial will follow in the Stockner Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Stockner Cemetery, c/o Gerald Stockner 371 Stockner Lane, Hillsville, VA 24343. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Published in The Carroll News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019