Guy Jean Rodrigue, 86, of Hillsville passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Hillsville Health and Rehab. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Emile and Fedora Veilleux Rodrigue.

Survivors include his wife Francoise V. Rodrigue; children, Rene Rodrigue, Johanne Webb, Tracy Rodrigue, and Nicky Rodrigue; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

There will be no services at this time.