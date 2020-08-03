1/1
Guy Marvin Hanks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Guy Marvin Hanks, 77, of Hillsville passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. Guy was born October 24, 1942 in Carroll County to the late Andrew and Nita Burnette Hanks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Hardee, and brothers, Paul and Kerry Hanks.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Bonnie Lou Alderman Hanks. He is also survived by his three children, Marvin (Jennifer) Hanks, Angela (Keith) MacKay, and Michael (Kim) Hanks; six siblings, Jay Hanks, Jewel Shrader, Audena Nester, Larry Hanks, Rebecca Hanks, and Dinah Hill; nine grandchildren, William Still, Amber MacKay, Heather Hanks, Ashley (Nathan) Hitchcock, Hannah Hanks, Jake Hanks, Thomas Still, Kelsey Hanks, and Hayden Hanks; one great-grandson, Colton Hitchcock, along with numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In 1961, Guy graduated from Fort Chiswell High School and went to work for the FBI in Washington, D.C. In 1966, he went to work for Interstate Brands Corporation (Hostess) from which he retired in 2002. While working for Hostess, he was a route salesman, and with his dedication and hard work was promoted to Branch Manager. Guy and his wife lived in Maryland before moving to Hillsville after retirement. Guy enjoyed serving his community with the Lions Club, Moose Lodge and through his membership at First Baptist Church of LaPlata and attendance at Hillsville Christian Church. He loved landscaping and spending time with his family and friends.

The funeral service will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Amanda Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Monta Vista Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 pm until service time. I lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillsville Christian Church. A guest book is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Carroll News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved