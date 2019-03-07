Harlene Hope Barnett, 78, of Austinville, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Barnett was born in West Virginia to the late James Harley and Nita Palestine Marshall Allen. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Barnett, Jr.; grandchildren, Victor Barnett, Jr. and Christopher Allen St. Hilaire; brothers, Ivan Kenneth Allen, Donald Dawson Allen, and Randy Lee Allen; sisters, Delores Day Nolen and Iva Jewell Mares; and sister-in-law, Sally Allen.

Survivors include her children, Shawn Barnett of Austinville, Michael Barnett of Manassas, and Victor Barnett, Sr. and wife, Shelly of Manassas; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kerry and Trudy Allen of Kingsport, TN, Charles and Debbie Allen of Port Charlotte, FL, Roger and Priscilla Allen of Kingsport, TN, and Victor and Sherry Allen of West River, MD; sister and brother-in-law, Iris and James Panzetta of Penny Farms, FL; grandchildren, Steven Douglas St. Hilaire, Justin Michael Barnett, Cassidy Dawn Barnett, and Amanda Lynn Barnett; great-grandson, Lincoln Burgess Miller; special family friend, Leonard St. Hilaire; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM with Mr. Michael Barnett officiating. Inurnment will be in the White Allen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.