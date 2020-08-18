Harold "Pete" Dean Wagner, 63 of Max Meadows, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at his home. Mr. Wagner was born in Smyth County, Virginia to the late William Harold and Betty Lee Wagner. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Dale Wagner; sister, Betty Lou Wagner; paternal grandparents, Robert and Eula Wagner; and maternal grandparents, James and Ollie Shupe.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Wagner; step-son, Tony Taylor, Jr.; step-daughters, Tara Richardson (Chris Johnson) and Jessica Bowman; grandchildren, Lillyanna Jonas and Jayden Thompson; great-nieces, Haley Anderson and Grace Akers; sisters and brother-in-law, Deberah Wagner, Carolyn and Tony Alexander, and Sharon Wagner; several nieces and nephews; several special friends; mother-in-law, JoAnne Hovencamp; and brothers-in-law and spouses, Everett and Jennifer Hovencamp and Wayne and Julie Hovencamp.

There will be no services at this time; however, a guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.