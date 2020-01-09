|
|
|
Hazel G. Worrell, 80 of Barren Springs, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Lewis Gale Pulaski Hospital. Mrs. Worrell was born in Carroll County, VA to the late Dewey and Lola Ayers Gardner. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Worrell; siblings, Joseph Gardner, Blanche Nester, Moyer Gardner, and Glen Gardner; grandson, Christopher Lee Carr; and three infant brothers.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Lester Carr of Florida, Beckie Cox and Ranny Akers of Dublin, and Barbara and Ronald Surface of Draper; sons and daughters-in-law, Joseph and Kelly Worrell and Melvin Edward and Missy Worrell all of Barren Springs; sister, Opal Gardner Spencer of Hillsville; brother and sister-in-law, Archie Ray and Mary Gardner of Hillsville; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM with Pastor Don Henshew officiating. Burial will follow in the Gardner Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com
Published in The Carroll News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020