Hazel Kimble Montgomery of Silver Spring, MD., died Friday, March 8, 2019. She was 92.

Hazel is survived by her daughter Roxann Montgomery and Roxann's husband Daniel Ligon; her son Douglas Montgomery, his wife Nancy Ketterer, and her grandsons Taylor and Carter Montgomery.

Hazel was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Carson Montgomery; her brothers Marvin and Doris Kimble, her sister Ivery Kimble; and her parents Taylor and Jumillie Kimble.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel in Hillsville Va. http://www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com/. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM prior to the funeral service.