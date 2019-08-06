|
Heather Carolee Lawson, 35, passed away Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem, NC. Heather was born on July 15th, 1984. She was raised in Austinville, Virginia and was a recent resident of King, North Carolina. Heather was a talented cosmetologist and waitress. Heather lived and loved boldly and brought joy to all who knew her. She was deeply loved and will be missed by her family and friends.
Heather was carrying a baby boy who also passed away at the time of her death. His life was short, but it was full of love. He will be lovingly remembered and celebrated along with his mother.
Heather is survived by her three children, Laken Robinson, Seth Robinson and Harper Horne; her mother and step-father, Lisa Hill and Chris Cain, of Lenoir, NC; her father and step-mother, Robert and Michele Lawson, of Austinville, VA; her maternal grandmother, Brenda Hill, of Fancy Gap; her two brothers, Casey Lawson and Eli Lawson and fiancé, Vera Dalton; her two step-sisters, Danielle and Emily Cook; her nephew, Harley Lawson; her special friend, Will Horne; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Harley Hill, and her paternal grandparents, Haskell and Charlotte Lawson.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Pleasant View Church at 11:00 AM with Pastor Paul Perkins officiating. Burial will follow in Pickett Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019