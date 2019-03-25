Helaine Cornelia Pfeiffer, 78, of Hillsville, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows. Mrs. Pfeiffer was born in New York to the late George and Henrietta Mundt. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, John Pfeiffer.

Survivors include her sister, Mimi Thomas of Woodlawn and brothers, Dirk Mundt of Lancaster, VA and George Mundt of New York.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.