Helen Marie Edwards, 75, of Austinville, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Twin County Regional Hospital. Mrs. Edwards was born in Pulaski to the late James and Jennie Lou Smith Phillips. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by siblings, Melvin Phillips, Gary Phillips and Dorothy Parnell.
Survivors include her husband, Walter Gray Edwards; children and spouses, Marie and Nathan Youngblood, Jr. Edwards, Steve and Stacy Edwards, and Dean and Jill Edwards; siblings, Maxine Dorsey, Phyllis Baldwin, Doug Phillips, and Johnny Phillips; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 3:00 PM with Rev. Cas Horton and Mr. Brian Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 2:00 until 3:00 PM prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020